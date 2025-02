Cristiano Ronaldo, unic Borna istorică atinsă de starul portughez după ultima victorie cu Al-Nassr

‼️TRULY HISTORIC🤯

Cristiano Ronaldo has just become the first and only footballer in history to reach 700 official club victories.



🟢Sporting: 13 wins

⚪️Real Madrid: 316 wins

🔴Manchester United: 214 wins

⚫️Juventus: 91 wins

🟡Al-Nassr: 66 wins



