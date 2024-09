Jaqueline has struggled against Kasatkina in the past, never having beat her in their past 2 matches. And today wasnt much different. Jaq played better in the 2nd set, but it was too late by then and Kasatkina took the match. Daria Kasatkina defeated Jaqueline Cristian 6-2, 6-4. pic.twitter.com/OACJEiRhFI