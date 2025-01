Efectul Răzvan Marin Mijlocașul român, două pase de gol în Cagliari - Lecce 4-1 » Nota primită după prestația excelentă

Răzvan Marin 🆚️ Lecce 🇷🇴🇮🇹



🌟Rating 7.9



Minutes played 36'

🅰️ 2 Assists

🎯 22/25 (88%) passing accuracy

🔑 2 key passes

✅️ 1 big chance created



I think , after 5 games without being in the first eleven, Răzvan Marin proved what he is capable of . pic.twitter.com/sBdKjAb2td