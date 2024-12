Ziyech a ieșit la atac Marocanul l-a făcut praf pe tehnicianul lui Galatasaray, Okan Buruk : „Nu am văzut niciodată un antrenor atât de slab!”

Hakim Ziyech is demanding to leave Galatasaray in January:



“For me, Galatasaray is a finished club. I don't want to play here anymore. I'm leaving in January."



“I just want them to leave me in peace no matter what. I regret having come here.”https://t.co/Q4kLXeG9po pic.twitter.com/SfjgOTsEnM