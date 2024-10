Alcaraz d. Jannik Sinner 6-7 6-4 7-6 in Beijing



Wow.



Down 0-3 in the 3rd set tiebreak, Carlos won 7 points in a row.



He just got better & better as the match went on.



✅16th career title

✅9th consecutive win

✅2nd win over a world #1



Mind-numbingly good.



