🗣️ Marcus Thuram: “President, you got us for €0!” 🤣



🗣️ Hakan Çalhanoğlu: “A coffee costs more than us.”



🗣️ Thuram: “We can have a gift.” 🎁



🗣️ Steven Zhang, Inter president: “I knew it was a mistake this live.” 😂🗣️



pic.twitter.com/NeUOb1x4Bo