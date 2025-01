Mesaj de adio Neymar, către suporterii lui Al-Hilal: „ Am dat totul pe teren . Viitorul vostru va fi incredibil”

🚨🇧🇷 BREAKING: Neymar’s return to Santos now imminent as verbal agreement has been reached.



Formal steps to follow next week for final formula of the deal from Al Hilal and contracts to be checked.



Neymar already said yes to the move…



…here we go, soon. 🔙🏡 pic.twitter.com/5IQIrLXxpj