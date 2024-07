"I think I love more tennis now than football" ! 😍 A living legend in football, Ronaldo, twice Ballon d'Or winner in 1997 and 2002, showed his love for tennis at the Mouratoglou Annual Charity Gala held at the Mouratoglou Academy last Saturday 🫶🎾 A special moment! pic.twitter.com/Bb5OL9yta2