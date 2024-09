Biggest changes in probabilities to win a group in League C after tonight:



+20% Romania 🇷🇴

+3% Cyprus 🇨🇾



-18% Kosovo 🇽🇰

-5% Lithuania 🇱🇹



It seems Romania 🇷🇴 has already resolved most of their League C worries by beating their biggest 1st place rival Kosovo 🇽🇰 0-3 away. pic.twitter.com/nPQNSuXERT