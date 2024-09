34-year-old Wojciech Szczęsny has retired from football:



Serie A 🏆🏆🏆

Coppa Italia 🏆🏆🏆

FA Cup 🏆🏆

Italian Super Cup 🏆🏆

Community Shield 🏆



An underrated stopper 🧤 pic.twitter.com/eBIC7NvuPY