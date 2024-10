Biggest improvement in new October 2024 FIFA ranking (European teams only):



+6 🇬🇷 GRE 🆙 48 to 42

+3 🇲🇰 MKD 🆙 72 to 69

+3 🇽🇰 KOS 🆙 104 to 101

+2 🇩🇪 GER 🆙 13 to 11

+2 🇷🇸 SRB 🆙 35 to 33

+2 🇷🇴 ROU 🆙 45 to 43

+2 🇦🇱 ALB 🆙 67 to 65

+2 NIR 🆙 73 to 71

...