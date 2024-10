A joyous day! Simona has had to fight so much off the court the past few years. But she has not given up. And today Simona played great, and fought through fatigue to get her first WTA win since beating Potapova Aug 16, 2022. Simona Halep defeated Arina Rodionova 6-2, 4-6, 6-4. pic.twitter.com/IOJzjYgK0J