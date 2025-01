„M-au tratat ca pe un criminal”  VIDEO Fost jucător din Serie A, încătușat de poliția italiană: „Un agent mi-a pus genunchiul pe cap”

😮😡❌⛔️ Professional footballer Stéphane Omeonga, who notably played for #RSCA, #RSCL, and #Genoa, was removed from a plane by the police on the evening of December 25 during a flight between Roma & Tel Aviv 👮



📕 Watch his complete story here - next to the video… pic.twitter.com/FHFmQBLvuB