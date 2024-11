Secretele lui Olympiacos Portretele marilor talente ale Pireului . Adversara FCSB vine la București cu doi jucători de 17 ani titulari

🇬🇷 Christos Mouzakitis (Olympiacos, 17)



🏅 99th percentile for duel win rate

🏅 93rd percentile for progressive passes

🏅 93rd percentile for forward passes

🏅 90th percentile for forward pass accuracy



🎯 No U19 midfielder in the world has more forward passes per 90 (17.88) or… pic.twitter.com/uQuqQ300Hs