Suferință extremă Antrenorul care a eliminat naționala lui Hagi în drum spre Mondial a aflat diagnosticul dur 

⚡️Uzbekistan national team under Srecko Katanec:



⚽️ 42 matches

✅ 26 wins

🤝 8 draws

❌ 8 losses



👏 Also, our national team is currently in 2nd place in the World Cup qualifiers with 13 points.



🫡GOOD JOB MISTER! pic.twitter.com/g3O0vHXP6g