🇦🇱 Welcome to #RangersFC, Nedim Bajrami.



💙 Rangers are today thrilled to announce the signing of Nedim Bajrami from Italian club Sassuolo on a permanent basis, subject to international clearance, for an undisclosed fee.



👉 https://t.co/mNfXVaq6nZ pic.twitter.com/O6cnSTdIcl