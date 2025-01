Jaqueline Cristian, în turul 3! Performanța carierei pentru româncă » Ce premiu și-a asigurat până acum la Australian Open 

It was another fight today for Jaqueline, but she never backed down. She had and lost leads, but she kept her head in it and didnt lose focus. And Jaqueline is awarded with a spot in R3 of a slam for the 1st time in her career! Jaqueline Cristian defeated Lucia Bronzetti 7-5, 7-5 pic.twitter.com/MFOII7lZKb