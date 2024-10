Aryna Sabalenka comes back from 1-6, 2-4 down to beat Coco Gauff 1-6, 6-4, 6-4 and reach another final in Wuhan.



Stays undefeated in this tournament.



Gauff hit 21 double faults.



The last one down match point. Can’t happen. pic.twitter.com/9BdxUrw9t9