✨🇧🇷 Gigi Buffon: “The best player I’ve played with… I’d say Neymar Jr. In my opinion, he deserved to win FIVE Ballon d’Or”.



“I had the chance to share the pitch with Zidane, Ronaldo, Messi and more… but Ney was really special guy and player”, told Corriere della Sera. pic.twitter.com/sZKTJV622D