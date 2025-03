„Ăsta nu mai e fotbal” Ofsaidul semi-automat i-a enervat la culme. Opt minute de așteptare pentru o fază în Cupa Angliei

✅Correct decision, after almost 8 minutes of review, by VAR in Bournemouth's disallowed goal against Wolves.



📸Huijsen was offside at the moment of the touch by Kerkez.



⚠️Semi-Automated Offside didn't work properly, meaning that VAR had to rely on the old lines system. pic.twitter.com/Y3JYqDM6jO