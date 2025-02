Turul 2 la Austin Sorana Cîrstea a învins-o pe Laura Siegemund, după ce în setul secund a câștigat doar șase puncte

Sorana Cirstea keeps her good moment from Dubai and beats Laura Siegemund 6-3, 0-6, 6-1 to reach the 2nd round in Austin. Won just six (!) points in the entire second set but then played a great decider.



Cirstea vs. Shnaider is a fun 2nd round in Austin. pic.twitter.com/iQDYF8Fcr9