6 - Since 2000, Jannik Sinner is the sixth player aged 23 or under to achieve 60+ ATP match wins in consecutive seasons:



Hewitt, 2000-02

Roddick, 2003-04

Federer, 2003-04

Nadal, 2007-09

Djokovic, 2007-10

Sinner, 2023-24 🆕



