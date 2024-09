În finală, după 2 ani Rafael Nadal s-a calificat în ultimul act al turneului de la Bastad

Rafael Nadal comes back from a set and break down to beat Duje Ajdukovic 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 & reach the final in Bastad, his first since RG’22. So good to see him back in a F.



He will face Borges or Tirante tomorrow.



What a moment it would be for 🇵🇹 tennis a Nadal-Borges final!