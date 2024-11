Calcule pentru Cupa Mondială  România a urcat în clasamentul FIFA după eșecul Greciei în fața Angliei » Ce rezultate ne mențin în urna a 2-a

Greece 🇬🇷 fell behind Romania 🇷🇴 in FIFA ranking.



Norway 🇳🇴 overtook Czechia 🇨🇿.



If Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 wins both their matches, this is what other teams need to stay in Pot 2:

🔹 GRE 🇬🇷 1 draw

🔹 NOR 🇳🇴 1 win

🔹 SVK 🇸🇰 1 win (or 2 draws)

🔹 ROU 🇷🇴 1 win and 1 draw

🔹 CZE 🇨🇿 1 win and… pic.twitter.com/k7fdDfEqPg