Transfer surprinzător Din Liga 3, direct în preliminariile Conference League: „Îi mulțumim pentru devotament”

🇬🇭 MŠK Žilina Africa is Ghanaian club and affiliate of MŠK Žilina 🇸🇰



Main goal of project is helping yougsters to play in Europe.



These days, they did two more great deals:



🇬🇭 Joseph Aidoo -> Westerloo 🇧🇪

🇬🇭 Kingsford Boakye -> AC Milan 🇮🇹



This project deserves mention 🇸🇰🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/5APpa1vs52