Scenariu incredibil Jumătate din Premier League poate juca în Europa! Cum vor fi repartizate echipele și cum se ajunge aici

England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 is close to securing 9⃣ teams ❗️ in European competitions next season.



6⃣ in UCL:

▪️ Top 5 in EPL + UEL winner



2⃣ in UEL:

▪️ 6th in EPL + FA Cup winner (or 7th in EPL)



1⃣ in UECL:

▪️ 8th (or 7th) in EPL



Chelsea 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 winning UECL would bring 10th 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 team only if they… pic.twitter.com/9PEwSG8FiX