Out din cupele europene! Echipele care nu au primit licența UEFA și nu vor avea voie să participe în tururile preliminare » Cine le ia locul

❌ THREE CLUBS that secured 2025/26 European spots were denied a European licence!



🔸 UECL - QR2

❌ 🇷🇸 OFK Beograd

✅ 🇷🇸 Radnički 1923



🔹 UECL - QR1

❌ 🇱🇻 Valmiera

✅ 🇱🇻 Daugavpils



🔹 UECL - QR1

❌ 🇲🇪 Petrovac

✅ 🇲🇪 Sutjeska Nikšić pic.twitter.com/fD3sc7t9sc