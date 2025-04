Liverpool, șansă ratată „Cormoranii” au condus-o pe Fulham, dar au primit trei goluri în 14 minute » Southampton a retrogradat din Premier League

🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 | Southampton have been RELEGATED from the Premier League! 👋❌



They are now the first team in Premier League history to be relegated with as many as seven matches still to play.



Southampton have just 10 points from 31 games this season. pic.twitter.com/qCwVNbJOaR