- A fost stabilit calendarul sezonului 2024/2025 din Premier League.
- Chelsea-Manchester City este derby-ul primei etape.
- Meciurile din cel mai puternic campionat al lumii se vor vedea și în România în direct la Digi Sport și Prima Sport.
Chelsea-Manchester City, primul derby al sezonului, pe 18 august
Campioana ultimelor 4 ediții de Premier League, Manchester City, va începe campania de apărare a titlului pe 18 august, când va întâlni Chelsea pe Stamford Bridge în primul derby al sezonului.
Echipa pregătită de Pep Guardiola nu are deloc un program accesibil în primele cinci etape.
Arsenal, ocupanta locului secund în sezonul trecut, va primi vizita celor de la Wolverhampton Wanderers, pe 17 august.
Nou-promovata Ipswich Town nu a avut deloc noroc, iar în primul său meci în elita fotbalului englez, după o pauză de 22 de ani va întâlni Liverpool, pe teren propriu, iar în runda a 2-a se va deplasa pe Etihad Stadium pentru duelul cu Manchester City.
Noua ediţie a campionatului de fotbal al Angliei va debuta vineri, 16 august, cu partida Manchester United-Fulham.
Sâmbătă, 17 august, vor avea loc meciurile Ipswich Town-Liverpool, Arsenal- Wolverhampton, Everton- Brighton, Newcastle- Southampton, Nottingham Forest- Bourmouth și West Ham United- Aston Villa.
Duminică 18, august se vor disputa duelurile Brentford- Crystal Palace și Chelsea Londra- Manchester City.
Runda se încheie luni, 19 august, cu meciul dintre Leicester City- Tottenham.
Manchester City-Arsenal, pe 21 septembrie
Manchester City și Arsenal, principalele protagoniste în lupta pentru titlu în sezonul trecut, se vor înfrunta devreme, în etapa a 4-a, la mijlocul lunii septembrie.
Meciul dintre Liverpool- Manchester City se va disputa pe 30 noiembrie.
De partea cealaltă, derby-ul orașului Manchester este programat pe 14 februarie, în timp ce United și Liverpool se vor înfrunta pe 4 ianuarie.
Ultima etapă din Premier League este programată pe 25 mai 2025.
Programul complet al etapelor de Premier League
ETAPA 2
AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United
Aston Villa v Arsenal
Brighton v Man Utd
Crystal Palace v West Ham
Fulham v Leicester City
Liverpool v Brentford
Man City v Ipswich Town
Southampton v Nottingham Forest
Spurs v Everton
Wolves v Chelsea
ETAPA 3
Arsenal v Brighton
Brentford v Southampton
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Everton v AFC Bournemouth
Ipswich Town v Fulham
Leicester City v Aston Villa
Man Utd v Liverpool
Newcastle United v Spurs
Nottingham Forest v Wolves
West Ham v Man City
ETAPA 4
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Aston Villa v Everton
Brighton v Ipswich Town
Crystal Palace v Leicester City
Fulham v West Ham
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Man City v Brentford
Southampton v Man Utd
Spurs v Arsenal
Wolves v Newcastle United
ETAPA 5
Aston Villa v Wolves
Brighton v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v Man Utd
Fulham v Newcastle United
Leicester City v Everton
Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth
Man City v Arsenal
Southampton v Ipswich Town
Spurs v Brentford
West Ham v Chelsea
ETAPA 6
AFC Bournemouth v Southampton
Arsenal v Leicester City
Brentford v West Ham
Chelsea v Brighton
Everton v Crystal Palace
Ipswich Town v Aston Villa
Man Utd v Spurs
Newcastle United v Man City
Nottingham Forest v Fulham
Wolves v Liverpool
ETAPA 7
Arsenal v Southampton
Aston Villa v Man Utd
Brentford v Wolves
Brighton v Spurs
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Everton v Newcastle United
Leicester City v AFC Bournemouth
Man City v Fulham
West Ham v Ipswich Town
ETAPA 8
AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal
Fulham v Aston Villa
Ipswich Town v Everton
Liverpool v Chelsea
Man Utd v Brentford
Newcastle United v Brighton
Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace
Southampton v Leicester City
Spurs v West Ham
Wolves v Man City
ETAPA 9
Arsenal v Liverpool
Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth
Brentford v Ipswich Town
Brighton v Wolves
Chelsea v Newcastle United
Crystal Palace v Spurs
Everton v Fulham
Leicester City v Nottingham Forest
Man City v Southampton
West Ham v Man Utd
ETAPA 10
AFC Bournemouth v Man City
Fulham v Brentford
Ipswich Town v Leicester City
Liverpool v Brighton
Man Utd v Chelsea
Newcastle United v Arsenal
Nottingham Forest v West Ham
Southampton v Everton
Spurs v Aston Villa
Wolves v Crystal Palace
ETAPA 11
Brentford v AFC Bournemouth
Brighton v Man City
Chelsea v Arsenal
Crystal Palace v Fulham
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man Utd v Leicester City
Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United
Spurs v Ipswich Town
West Ham v Everton
Wolves v Southampton
ETAPA 12
AFC Bournemouth v Brighton
Arsenal v Nottingham Forest
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Everton v Brentford
Fulham v Wolves
Ipswich Town v Man Utd
Leicester City v Chelsea
Man City v Spurs
Newcastle United v West Ham
Southampton v Liverpool
ETAPA 13
Brentford v Leicester City
Brighton v Southampton
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Newcastle United
Liverpool v Man City
Man Utd v Everton
Nottingham Forest v Ipswich Town
Spurs v Fulham
West Ham v Arsenal
Wolves v AFC Bournemouth
ETAPA 14
AFC Bournemouth v Spurs
Arsenal v Man Utd
Aston Villa v Brentford
Everton v Wolves
Fulham v Brighton
Ipswich Town v Crystal Palace
Leicester City v West Ham
Man City v Nottingham Forest
Newcastle United v Liverpool
Southampton v Chelsea
ETAPA 15
Aston Villa v Southampton
Brentford v Newcastle United
Crystal Palace v Man City
Everton v Liverpool
Fulham v Arsenal
Ipswich Town v AFC Bournemouth
Leicester City v Brighton
Man Utd v Nottingham Forest
Spurs v Chelsea
West Ham v Wolves
ETAPA 16
AFC Bournemouth v West Ham
Arsenal v Everton
Brighton v Crystal Palace
Chelsea v Brentford
Liverpool v Fulham
Man City v Man Utd
Newcastle United v Leicester City
Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa
Southampton v Spurs
Wolves v Ipswich Town
ETAPA 17
Aston Villa v Man City
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Everton v Chelsea
Fulham v Southampton
Ipswich Town v Newcastle United
Leicester City v Wolves
Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth
Spurs v Liverpool
West Ham v Brighton
ETAPA 18
AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
Arsenal v Ipswich Town
Brighton v Brentford
Chelsea v Fulham
Liverpool v Leicester City
Man City v Everton
Newcastle United v Aston Villa
Nottingham Forest v Spurs
Southampton v West Ham
Wolves v Man Utd
ETAPA 19
Aston Villa v Brighton
Brentford v Arsenal
Crystal Palace v Southampton
Everton v Nottingham Forest
Fulham v AFC Bournemouth
Ipswich Town v Chelsea
Leicester City v Man City
Man Utd v Newcastle United
Spurs v Wolves
West Ham v Liverpool
ETAPA 20
AFC Bournemouth v Everton
Aston Villa v Leicester City
Brighton v Arsenal
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Fulham v Ipswich Town
Liverpool v Man Utd
Man City v West Ham
Southampton v Brentford
Spurs v Newcastle United
Wolves v Nottingham Forest
ETAPA 21
Arsenal v Spurs
Brentford v Man City
Everton v Aston Villa
Ipswich Town v Brighton
Leicester City v Crystal Palace
Nottingham Forest v Liverpool
West Ham v Fulham
Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth
Newcastle United v Wolves
Man Utd v Southampton
ETAPA 22
Arsenal v Aston Villa
Brentford v Liverpool
Chelsea v Wolves
Everton v Spurs
Ipswich Town v Man City
Leicester City v Fulham
Man Utd v Brighton
Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest v Southampton
West Ham v Crystal Palace
ETAPA 23
AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest
Aston Villa v West Ham
Brighton v Everton
Crystal Palace v Brentford
Fulham v Man Utd
Liverpool v Ipswich Town
Man City v Chelsea
Southampton v Newcastle United
Spurs v Leicester City
Wolves v Arsenal
ETAPA 24
AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool
Arsenal v Man City
Brentford v Spurs
Chelsea v West Ham
Everton v Leicester City
Ipswich Town v Southampton
Man Utd v Crystal Palace
Newcastle United v Fulham
Nottingham Forest v Brighton
Wolves v Aston Villa
ETAPA 25
Aston Villa v Ipswich Town
Brighton v Chelsea
Crystal Palace v Everton
Fulham v Nottingham Forest
Leicester City v Arsenal
Liverpool v Wolves
Man City v Newcastle United
Southampton v AFC Bournemouth
Spurs v Man Utd
West Ham v Brentford
ETAPA 26
AFC Bournemouth v Wolves
Arsenal v West Ham
Aston Villa v Chelsea
Everton v Man Utd
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Ipswich Town v Spurs
Leicester City v Brentford
Man City v Liverpool
Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest
Southampton v Brighton
ETAPA 27
Brentford v Everton
Brighton v AFC Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Spurs v Man City
West Ham v Leicester City
Wolves v Fulham
Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
Chelsea v Southampton
Liverpool v Newcastle United
Man Utd v Ipswich Town
ETAPA 28
Brentford v Aston Villa
Brighton v Fulham
Chelsea v Leicester City
Crystal Palace v Ipswich Town
Liverpool v Southampton
Man Utd v Arsenal
Nottingham Forest v Man City
Spurs v AFC Bournemouth
West Ham v Newcastle United
Wolves v Everton
ETAPA 29
AFC Bournemouth v Brentford
Arsenal v Chelsea
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Everton v West Ham
Fulham v Spurs
Ipswich Town v Nottingham Forest
Leicester City v Man Utd
Man City v Brighton
Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
Southampton v Wolves
ETAPA 30
AFC Bournemouth v Ipswich Town
Arsenal v Fulham
Brighton v Aston Villa
Nottingham Forest v Man Utd
Wolves v West Ham
Chelsea v Spurs
Man City v Leicester City
Newcastle United v Brentford
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Everton
ETAPA 31
Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
Brentford v Chelsea
Crystal Palace v Brighton
Everton v Arsenal
Fulham v Liverpool
Ipswich Town v Wolves
Leicester City v Newcastle United
Man Utd v Man City
Spurs v Southampton
West Ham v AFC Bournemouth
ETAPA 32
AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
Arsenal v Brentford
Brighton v Leicester City
Chelsea v Ipswich Town
Liverpool v West Ham
Man City v Crystal Palace
Newcastle United v Man Utd
Nottingham Forest v Everton
Southampton v Aston Villa
Wolves v Spurs
ETAPA 33
Aston Villa v Newcastle United
Brentford v Brighton
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Everton v Man City
Fulham v Chelsea
Ipswich Town v Arsenal
Leicester City v Liverpool
Man Utd v Wolves
Spurs v Nottingham Forest
West Ham v Southampton
ETAPA 34
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Brighton v West Ham
Chelsea v Everton
Liverpool v Spurs
Man City v Aston Villa
Newcastle United v Ipswich Town
Nottingham Forest v Brentford
Southampton v Fulham
Wolves v Leicester City
ETAPA 35
Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth
Aston Villa v Fulham
Brentford v Man Utd
Brighton v Newcastle United
Chelsea v Liverpool
Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
Everton v Ipswich Town
Leicester City v Southampton
Man City v Wolves
West Ham v Spurs
ETAPA 36
AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa
Fulham v Everton
Ipswich Town v Brentford
Liverpool v Arsenal
Man Utd v West Ham
Newcastle United v Chelsea
Nottingham Forest v Leicester City
Southampton v Man City
Spurs v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Brighton
ETAPA 37
Arsenal v Newcastle United
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v Fulham
Brighton v Liverpool
Chelsea v Man Utd
Crystal Palace v Wolves
Everton v Southampton
Leicester City v Ipswich Town
Man City v AFC Bournemouth
West Ham v Nottingham Forest
ETAPA 38
18:00 AFC Bournemouth v Leicester City
18:00 Fulham v Man City
18:00 Ipswich Town v West Ham
18:00 Liverpool v Crystal Palace
18:00 Man Utd v Aston Villa
18:00 Newcastle United v Everton
18:00 Nottingham Forest v Chelsea
18:00 Southampton v Arsenal
18:00 Spurs v Brighton
18:00 Wolves v Brentford