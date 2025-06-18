Program Premier League Echipa lui Radu Drăgușin întâlnește o nou-promovată în prima etapă » Când au loc cele mai așteptate derby-uri

- A fost anunțat programul complet al sezonului 2025/26 din Premier League.
- Prima etapă va avea loc în weekend-ul 15-17 august, iar ultima se va disputa pe 24 mai 2026.
- Începând din acest sezon, meciurile din campionatul Angliei vor fi transmise în direct pe platforma Voyo.
Noul sezon din Premier League va debuta cu meciul dintre campioana Liverpool și Bournemouth, formație care a terminat ediția precedentă pe locul 9.
Tottenham întâlnește o nou-promovată în prima etapă din Premier League
Tottenham, echipă la care este legitimat fundașul român Radu Drăgușin, va primi în prima rundă vizita celor de la Burnley, care au terminat pe locul 2 în sezonul precedent din Championship, cu 100 de puncte, la egalitate cu Leeds.
Pentru trupa care va fi pregătită de Thomas Frank va urma un meci foarte dificil, în deplasare, cu Manchester City.
Programul lui Tottenham în sezonul 2025/26:
Radu Drăgușin va reveni la echipă după startul sezonului și va rămâne pe banca de rezerve chiar dacă stoperul numărul unu va fi vândut de Tottenham.
S-a insistat mult timp pe scenariul plecării lui Cristian Romero, vicecăpitanul londonezilor. Campionul mondial argentinian este dorit de Diego Simeone la Atletico Madrid.
În cazul despărțirii de Romero, Spurs vor încerca să-l cumpere pe Marc Guehi, internaționalul englez de la Crystal Palace.
Drăgușin e văzut de jurnaliștii britanici drept o foarte bună rezervă pentru centrul defensivei lui Tottenham.
Programul primei etape din Premier League, sezonul 2025/26
Cel mai interesant duel al primei etape se anunță a fi cel dintre Manchester United și Arsenal. Va avea loc duminică, 17 august, de la ora 18:30.
vineri, 15 august
- ora 22:00: Liverpool - Bournemouth
sâmbătă, 16 august
- ora 14:30: Aston Villa - Newcastle
- ora 17:00: Brighton - Fulham
- ora 17:00: Nottingham - Brentford
- ora 17:00: Sunderland - West Ham
- ora 17:00: Tottenham - Burnley
- ora 19:30: Wolverhampton - Manchester City
duminică, 17 august
- ora 16:00: Chelsea - Crystal Palace
- ora 18:30: Manchester United - Arsenal
luni, 18 august
- ora 22:00: Leeds - Everton.
„Returul” acestei etape va avea loc pe 24 ianuarie, în runda #23.
Premier League, programul sezonului 2025/26
- Etapa 2 - 23 august 2025
Arsenal - Leeds
Bournemouth - Wolverhampton
Brentford - Aston Villa
Burnley - Sunderland
Crystal Palace - Nottingham
Everton - Brighton
Fulham - Manchester United
Manchester City - Tottenham
Newcastle - Liverpool
West Ham - Chelsea
- Etapa 3 - 30 august 2025
Aston Villa - Crystal Palace
Brighton - Manchester City
Chelsea - Fulham
Leeds - Newcastle
Liverpool - Arsenal
Manchester United - Burnley
Nottingham - West Ham
Sunderland - Brentford
Tottenham - Bournemouth
Wolverhampton - Everton
- Etapa 4 - 13 septembrie 2025
Arsenal - Nottingham
Bournemouth - Brighton
Brentford - Chelsea
Burnley - Liverpool
Crystal Palace - Sunderland
Everton - Aston Villa
Fulham - Leeds
Manchester City - Manchester United
Newcastle - Wolverhampton
West Ham - Tottenham
- Etapa 5 - 20 septembrie 2025
Arsenal - Manchester City
Bournemouth - Newcastle
Brighton - Tottenham
Burnley - Nottingham
Fulham - Brentford
Liverpool - Everton
Manchester United - Chelsea
Sunderland - Aston Villa
West Ham - Crystal Palace
Wolverhampton - Leeds
- Etapa 6 - 27 septembrie 2025
Aston Villa - Fulham
Brentford - Manchester United
Chelsea - Brighton
Crystal Palace - Liverpool
Everton - West Ham
Leeds - Bournemouth
Manchester City - Burnley
Newcastle - Arsenal
Nottingham - Sunderland
Tottenham - Wolverhampton
- Etapa 7 - 4 octombrie 2025
Arsenal - West Ham
Aston Villa - Burnley
Bournemouth - Fulham
Brentford - Manchester City
Chelsea - Liverpool
Everton - Crystal Palace
Leeds - Tottenham
Manchester United - Sunderland
Newcastle - Nottingham
Wolverhampton - Brighton
- Etapa 8 - 18 octombrie 2025
Brighton - Newcastle
Burnley - Leeds
Crystal Palace - Bournemouth
Fulham - Arsenal
Liverpool - Manchester United
Manchester City - Everton
Nottingham - Chelsea
Sunderland - Wolverhampton
Tottenham - Aston Villa
West Ham - Brentford
- Etapa 9 - 25 octombrie 2025
Arsenal - Crystal Palace
Aston Villa - Manchester City
Bournemouth - Nottingham
Brentford - Liverpool
Chelsea - Sunderland
Everton - Tottenham
Leeds - West Ham
Manchester United - Brighton
Newcastle - Fulham
Wolverhampton - Burnley
- Etapa 10 - 1 noiembrie 2025
Brighton - Leeds
Burnley - Arsenal
Crystal Palace - Brentford
Fulham - Wolverhampton
Liverpool - Aston Villa
Manchester City - Bournemouth
Nottingham - Manchester United
Sunderland - Everton
Tottenham - Chelsea
West Ham - Newcastle
- Etapa 11 - 8 noiembrie 2025
Aston Villa - Bournemouth
Brentford - Newcastle
Chelsea - Wolverhampton
Crystal Palace - Brighton
Everton - Fulham
Manchester City - Liverpool
Nottingham - Leeds
Sunderland - Arsenal
Tottenham - Manchester United
West Ham - Burnley
- Etapa 12 - 22 noiembrie 2025
Arsenal - Tottenham
Bournemouth - West Ham
Brighton - Brentford
Burnley - Chelsea
Fulham - Sunderland
Leeds - Aston Villa
Liverpool - Nottingham
Manchester United - Everton
Newcastle - Manchester City
Wolverhampton - Crystal Palace
- Etapa 13 - 29 noiembrie 2025
Aston Villa - Wolverhampton
Brentford - Burnley
Chelsea - Arsenal
Crystal Palace - Manchester United
Everton - Newcastle
Manchester City - Leeds
Nottingham - Brighton
Sunderland - Bournemouth
Tottenham - Fulham
West Ham - Liverpool
- Etapa 14 - 3 decembrie 2025
Arsenal - Brentford
Bournemouth - Everton
Brighton - Aston Villa
Burnley - Crystal Palace
Fulham - Manchester City
Leeds - Chelsea
Liverpool - Sunderland
Manchester United - West Ham
Newcastle - Tottenham
Wolverhampton - Nottingham
- Etapa 15 - 6 decembrie 2025
Aston Villa - Arsenal
Bournemouth - Chelsea
Brighton - West Ham
Everton - Nottingham
Fulham - Crystal Palace
Leeds - Liverpool
Manchester City - Sunderland
Newcastle - Burnley
Tottenham - Brentford
Wolverhampton - Manchester United
- Etapa 16 - 13 decembrie 2025
Arsenal - Wolverhampton
Brentford - Leeds
Burnley - Fulham
Chelsea - Everton
Crystal Palace - Manchester City
Liverpool - Brighton
Manchester United - Bournemouth
Nottingham - Tottenham
Sunderland - Newcastle
West Ham - Aston Villa
- Etapa 17 - 20 decembrie 2025
Aston Villa - Manchester United
Bournemouth - Burnley
Brighton - Sunderland
Everton - Arsenal
Fulham - Nottingham
Leeds - Crystal Palace
Manchester City - West Ham
Newcastle - Chelsea
Tottenham - Liverpool
Wolverhampton - Brentford
- Etapa 18 - 27 decembrie 2025
Arsenal - Brighton
Brentford - Bournemouth
Burnley - Everton
Chelsea - Aston Villa
Crystal Palace - Tottenham
Liverpool - Wolverhampton
Manchester United - Newcastle
Nottingham - Manchester City
Sunderland - Leeds
West Ham - Fulham
Etapa 19 - 30 decembrie 2025
Arsenal – Aston Villa
Brentford – Tottenham
Burnley – Newcastle
Chelsea – Bournemouth
Crystal Palace – Fulham
Liverpool – Leeds
Manchester United – Wolverhampton
Nottingham Forest – Everton
Sunderland – Manchester City
West Ham – Brighton
- Etapa 20 - 3 ianuarie 2026
Aston Villa - Nottingham
Bournemouth - Arsenal
Brighton - Burnley
Everton - Brentford
Fulham - Liverpool
Leeds - Manchester United
Manchester City - Chelsea
Newcastle - Crystal Palace
Tottenham - Sunderland
Wolverhampton - West Ham.
- Etapa 21 - 7 ianuarie 2026
Bournemouth – Tottenham
Arsenal – Liverpool
Brentford – Sunderland
Burnley – Manchester United
Crystal Palace – Aston Villa
Everton – Wolverhampton
Fulham – Chelsea
Manchester City – Brighton
Newcastle – Leeds
West Ham – Nottingham Forest
- Etapa 22 - 17 ianuarie 2026
Aston Villa – Everton
Brighton – Bournemouth
Chelsea – Brentford
Leeds – Fulham
Liverpool – Burnley
Manchester United – Manchester City
Nottingham Forest – Arsenal
Sunderland – Crystal Palace
Tottenham – West Ham
Wolverhampton – Newcastle
- Etapa 23 - 24 ianuarie 2026
Bournemouth – Liverpool
Arsenal – Manchester United
Brentford – Nottingham Forest
Burnley – Tottenham
Crystal Palace – Chelsea
Everton – Leeds
Fulham – Brighton
Manchester City – Wolverhampton
Newcastle – Aston Villa
West Ham – Sunderland
- Etapa 24 - 31 ianuarie 2026
Aston Villa – Brentford
Brighton – Everton
Chelsea – West Ham
Leeds – Arsenal
Liverpool – Newcastle
Manchester United – Fulham
Nottingham Forest – Crystal Palace
Sunderland – Burnley
Tottenham – Manchester City
Wolverhampton – Bournemouth
- Etapa 25 - 7 februarie 2026
Bournemouth – Aston Villa
Arsenal – Sunderland
Brighton – Crystal Palace
Burnley – West Ham
Fulham – Everton
Leeds – Nottingham Forest
Liverpool – Manchester City
Manchester United – Tottenham
Newcastle – Brentford
Wolverhampton – Chelsea
Etapa 26 - 11 februarie 2026
Aston Villa – Brighton
Brentford – Arsenal
Chelsea – Leeds
Crystal Palace – Burnley
Everton – Bournemouth
Manchester City – Fulham
Nottingham Forest – Wolverhampton
Sunderland – Liverpool
Tottenham – Newcastle
West Ham – Manchester United
- Etapa 27 - 21 februarie 2026
Aston Villa – Leeds
Brentford – Brighton
Chelsea – Burnley
Crystal Palace – Wolverhampton
Everton – Manchester United
Manchester City – Newcastle
Nottingham Forest – Liverpool
Sunderland – Fulham
Tottenham – Arsenal
West Ham – Bournemouth
- Etapa 28 - 28 februarie 2026
Bournemouth – Sunderland
Arsenal – Chelsea
Brighton – Nottingham Forest
Burnley – Brentford
Fulham – Tottenham
Leeds – Manchester City
Liverpool – West Ham
Manchester United – Crystal Palace
Newcastle – Everton
Wolverhampton – Aston Villa
- Etapa 29 - 4 martie 2026
Bournemouth – Brentford
Aston Villa – Chelsea
Brighton – Arsenal
Everton – Burnley
Fulham – West Ham
Leeds – Sunderland
Manchester City – Nottingham Forest
Newcastle – Manchester United
Tottenham – Crystal Palace
Wolverhampton – Liverpool
- Etapa 30 - 14 martie 2026
Arsenal – Everton
Brentford – Wolverhampton
Burnley – Bournemouth
Chelsea – Newcastle
Crystal Palace – Leeds
Liverpool – Tottenham
Manchester United – Aston Villa
Nottingham Forest – Fulham
Sunderland – Brighton
West Ham – Manchester City
- Etapa 31 - 21 martie 2026
Bournemouth – Manchester United
Aston Villa – West Ham
Brighton – Liverpool
Everton – Chelsea
Fulham – Burnley
Leeds – Brentford
Manchester City – Crystal Palace
Newcastle – Sunderland
Tottenham – Nottingham Forest
Wolverhampton – Arsenal
- Etapa 32 - 11 aprilie 2026
Arsenal – Bournemouth
Brentford – Everton
Burnley – Brighton
Chelsea – Manchester City
Crystal Palace – Newcastle
Liverpool – Fulham
Manchester United – Leeds
Nottingham Forest – Aston Villa
Sunderland – Tottenham
West Ham – Wolverhampton
- Etapa 33 - 18 aprilie 2026
Aston Villa – Sunderland
Brentford – Fulham
Chelsea – Manchester United
Crystal Palace – West Ham
Everton – Liverpool
Leeds – Wolverhampton
Manchester City – Arsenal
Newcastle – Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest – Burnley
Tottenham – Brighton
- Etapa 34 - 25 aprilie 2026
Bournemouth – Leeds
Arsenal – Newcastle
Brighton – Chelsea
Burnley – Manchester City
Fulham – Aston Villa
Liverpool – Crystal Palace
Manchester United – Brentford
Sunderland – Nottingham Forest
West Ham – Everton
Wolverhampton – Tottenham
- Etapa 35 - 2 mai 2026
Bournemouth – Crystal Palace
Arsenal – Fulham
Aston Villa – Tottenham
Brentford – West Ham
Chelsea – Nottingham Forest
Everton – Manchester City
Leeds – Burnley
Manchester United – Liverpool
Newcastle – Brighton
Wolverhampton – Sunderland
- Etapa 36 - 9 mai 2026
Brighton – Wolverhampton
Burnley – Aston Villa
Crystal Palace – Everton
Fulham – Bournemouth
Liverpool – Chelsea
Manchester City – Brentford
Nottingham Forest – Newcastle
Sunderland – Manchester United
Tottenham – Leeds
West Ham – Arsenal
- Etapa 37 - 17 mai 2026
Bournemouth – Manchester City
Arsenal – Burnley
Aston Villa – Liverpool
Brentford – Crystal Palace
Chelsea – Tottenham
Everton – Sunderland
Leeds – Brighton
Manchester United – Nottingham Forest
Newcastle – West Ham
Wolverhampton – Fulham
- Etapa 38 - 24 mai 2026
Brighton – Manchester United
Burnley – Wolverhampton
Crystal Palace – Arsenal
Fulham – Newcastle
Liverpool – Brentford
Manchester City – Aston Villa
Nottingham Forest – Bournemouth
Sunderland – Chelsea
Tottenham – Everton
West Ham – Leeds.
Unde se vor vedea principalele competiții în următorul an
|COMPETIȚII
|CINE TRANSMITE
|Liga 1, Supercupa, Cupa României
|Prima Sport, Digi Sport
|Champions, Europa, Conference League
|Prima Sport, Digi Sport
|Preliminariile CM 2026
|Antena 1, Prima TV
|Barajele pentru CM 2026
|Antena 1, Prima TV
|Anglia (Premier League)
|Pro TV, Pro Arena, Voyo
|Spania (La Liga)
|Prima Sport, Digi Sport
|Italia (Serie A)
|Prima Sport, Digi Sport
|Campionatul Mondial al Cluburilor
|Pro TV, Pro Arena, Voyo
|Campionatul Mondial 2026
|Antena 1