„Am urlat la jucători” Tensiune în vestiarul Bosniei la 1-0 cu San Marino: „Vă pot ierta totul, nu asta”

Miralem Pjanić 🇧🇦

After 115 games and almost 50 G+A for Bosnia, this chapter officially comes to an end today.

The greatest midfielder our country has seen. A true maestro on the pitch.

An incredible career that gave us unforgettable moments.

Hvala ti Mire, za sve! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ydvMIUySws