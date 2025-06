Debut istoric în China Alex Mitriță este primul jucător care a bifat o performanță fabuloasă » A fost desemnat și jucătorul etapei

OFFICIAL 🏆



Alexandru Mitriță was voted as the Player of the Round in #CSL2025 RD15. The 30 yo🇷🇴FW came off the bench and scored 2 goals & 1 assist in Zhejiang FC 3-0 win over Qingdao Hainiu, becoming the first substitution player to score 2 goals & 1 assist in his #CSL debut. pic.twitter.com/YSwTV8Sxco